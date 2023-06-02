Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

Imran claims Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser went missing

Imran Mukhtar
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    President of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Per­vez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resigna­tion from his party position. 

During a brief media talk, he said that he had already condemned the May 9 inci­dents and attacks on mili­tary installations. He said, "After consulting with my friends, I have decided to step down from the party position for now. I will determine the future course of action in consultation with friends and par­ty workers.” He further said that the propaganda circulating in the media was baseless, and he arrived at this decision after careful consideration. Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan Thursday claimed that Pervez Khat­tak and Asad Qaiser had gone miss­ing. “Two of our senior members from the negotiations committee I had formed, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser, were called for a meeting by the intelligence agencies. They have now been illegally detained in a safe house and are being forced to quit PTI for their release. In the law of jun­gle, might is right and the weak have no protection,” Imran tweeted. Earli­er, Former Speaker National Assem­bly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO. The petitioner had ad­opted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9. He said that two cases had been reg­istered by the capital’s police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023