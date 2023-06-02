Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Per­vez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resigna­tion from his party position.

During a brief media talk, he said that he had already condemned the May 9 inci­dents and attacks on mili­tary installations. He said, "After consulting with my friends, I have decided to step down from the party position for now. I will determine the future course of action in consultation with friends and par­ty workers.” He further said that the propaganda circulating in the media was baseless, and he arrived at this decision after careful consideration. Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan Thursday claimed that Pervez Khat­tak and Asad Qaiser had gone miss­ing. “Two of our senior members from the negotiations committee I had formed, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser, were called for a meeting by the intelligence agencies. They have now been illegally detained in a safe house and are being forced to quit PTI for their release. In the law of jun­gle, might is right and the weak have no protection,” Imran tweeted. Earli­er, Former Speaker National Assem­bly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO. The petitioner had ad­opted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9. He said that two cases had been reg­istered by the capital’s police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO.