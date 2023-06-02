Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Pervez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resignation from his party position.
During a brief media talk, he said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents and attacks on military installations. He said, "After consulting with my friends, I have decided to step down from the party position for now. I will determine the future course of action in consultation with friends and party workers.” He further said that the propaganda circulating in the media was baseless, and he arrived at this decision after careful consideration. Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan Thursday claimed that Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser had gone missing. “Two of our senior members from the negotiations committee I had formed, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser, were called for a meeting by the intelligence agencies. They have now been illegally detained in a safe house and are being forced to quit PTI for their release. In the law of jungle, might is right and the weak have no protection,” Imran tweeted. Earlier, Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO. The petitioner had adopted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9. He said that two cases had been registered by the capital’s police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO.