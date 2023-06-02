PFF holds meeting of Scrutiny Advisory Committee at PFF HQ

The first meeting of the Scrutiny Advisory Committee formed by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) held here at the FIFA House, Lahore.

Chairman Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik along with NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokar and Saud Hashimi attended the meeting whereas the Scrutiny Advisory Committee members present on the occasion were Akhtar Moheyuddin, Muhammad Siddique, Usman Usmani, Muhammad Arif, Rizwan Hameed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zulfiqar Shah and Imtiaz Ahmad.

The NC Chairman has said that the formation of Advisory Committee for Scrutiny is yet another display of the PFF NC to carry out the scrutiny process in the most befitting manner. He added that the committee will relay the real voice of the community. Earlier, the PFF had announced to form a Scrutiny Advisory Committee to ensure free, fair, transparent and smooth holding of the club scrutiny which is the first step of PFF elections.

During the meeting, NC member Saud Hashimi briefed the participants about the rules of the district championship and the scrutiny process. The matters pertaining to rules, matches and physical scrutiny came under the light.

The committee's main responsibility is to coordinate between PFF and Football Clubs. The committee members will observe the scrutiny process and give their feedback to PFF with their recommendations and proposals. PFF NC has termed the committee as a community tool to facilitate the clubs through all possible support. The Committee also has the mandate to advise PFF on scrutiny schedules across the country.

On this occasion, members of the Scrutiny Advisory Committee expressed their gratitude to the PFF for placing their trust in them for this important responsibility. They emphasized their lifelong passion for football and made a heartfelt commitment to carry out their duties with utmost sincerity.