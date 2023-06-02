Friday, June 02, 2023
PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President in Ankara tomorrow

Web Desk
11:17 AM | June 02, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is paying the visit at the invitation of President Erdogan who was re-elected to the office consecutively for the third term last week.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said the Prime Minister will convey warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to President Erdogan.

He will also extend an invitation to Turkish President to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

