Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police recover stolen vehicle in 24 hours

Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Shalkot police Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle within 24 hours snatched from the driver by unknown thieves near the Hazarganji area of the district. Accord­ing to police, the victim had lodged a complaint with Shalkot police station that unknown robbers snatched his Suzuki Pickup after tying him with rope in the Saadat Market area of Hazarganji and fled away. The police team cordoned off the entire area and recovered the sto­len pickup after conducting a search operation. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023