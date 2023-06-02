Police recover stolen vehicle in 24 hours

QUETTA - Shalkot police Thursday recovered a stolen vehicle within 24 hours snatched from the driver by unknown thieves near the Hazarganji area of the district. Accord­ing to police, the victim had lodged a complaint with Shalkot police station that unknown robbers snatched his Suzuki Pickup after tying him with rope in the Saadat Market area of Hazarganji and fled away. The police team cordoned off the entire area and recovered the sto­len pickup after conducting a search operation. Further investigation was underway.