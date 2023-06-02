PTI destroyed but we saved country: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Minister for In­formation and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Thursday said the nation had witnessed both “con­structive and destructive” mindsets in the last one year as the former brought destruction to the country while the latter served the masses. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his ongoing government tenure stabi­lized the economy while the former rul­er sowed the seeds of hatred, chaos and anarchy to train the armed groups which resulted into the May 9 tragedy,” the min­ister said while addressing a news confer­ence. She said the former ruler would not be remembered as a pragmatic leader as he had played no role in bringing politi­cal and economic stability in the country.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Shar­if and the coalition government’s fore­most priority was to ensure political and economic stability in the country as both were intertwined, she added.

“We have inherited a ruined economy from the previous government of PTI which left the country at verge of de­fault due to its inefficiency and incompe­tence,” she said, adding economic uncer­tainty was now on the retreat with end of political uncertainty.

“The spell of misguidance seems to be breaking while the spell of hatred, mis­chief and anarchy is ending,” the minis­ter remarked. Marriyum recalled that the previous government first signed the IMF programme, then violated, and finally sus­pended it. On the other hand, the present coalition government was holding negoti­ations with the IMF as it was determined to complete the ongoing programme.

She said the incompetent and inef­ficient PTI regime had laid economic mines and when ousted from the power, it resorted to agitation and long march­es to disrupt the development process which was initiated by the coalition gov­ernment under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

“The youth was brainwashed and the politics of arson and vandalism was pro­moted to ruin the economy,” she said while citing the May 9 tragedy as an ex­ample when armed groups attacked the sensitive installations.

The minister said the masses were reaping benefits of the reform agenda initiated by the coalition government in last one year with all the economic indi­cators had been on upward trajectory.

The price of LPG domestic cylinder had been reduced from Rs2,759 to Rs2,321, which would provide Rs 438 relief to do­mestic consumers per cylinder, she said, adding the commercial cylinder price had also been reduced by Rs1,686. She said the commercial LPG cylinder was ear­lier being sold at Rs 10,619 and now its price had been fixed at Rs 8,933. The price of cooking oil was decreased by upto Rs 70 per kg, whereas that of flour and wheat had been reduced by Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if gave a historic package for farmers which proved a harbinger of bumper wheat crops. The prices of flour, wheat and cooking oil had come down today due to the government policy initiatives.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said, young farmers were given loans on the easiest terms and subsidy was given on the DAP fertil­izer prices and due to all the initiatives, today the country was moving towards economic stability.

Today, the value of the dollar dropped by about Rs 27 due to the prudent poli­cies of the government, she said, adding the PM had directed that direct relief of reduction in the prices of oil, flour and LPG cylinders should be passed on to the common people.

The prime minister, she said, had start­ed consultations related to the budget with the departments concerned and he had formed two sub-committees regard­ing agriculture.

The committees, she said, would be re­sponsible for ensuring supply of quality seeds, import of modern machinery and equipment, and ensuring their availability.

The prime minister directed that all ag­riculture tube-wells should be fully solar powered and he directed to ensure the best support price of wheat for the pros­perity of farmers. She said the scheme to provide direct subsidy on fertilizer to farmers would be implemented in an ef­fective way. The committees would sub­mit their report to the Prime Minister within three days. He also directed to work on oil seeds policy for cooking oil production in Pakistan, she added.

She regretted that the previous gov­ernment changed the name of the youth programme which was launched by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but failed to empower the youth through their socioeconomic development.

The programme had been revived to distribute to 100,000 laptops among the youth, she said, adding the young en­trepreneurs continued their work with any disruption during the coronavirus pandemic just due to the laptop scheme which was launched in line with the vi­sion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said loans amounting to Rs 25 bil­lion had been disbursed among young agriculturalists and the programme for skill development of 100,000 students was launched by the coalition govern­ment soon after coming into power.

The one-year programme had con­cluded with seed money of Rs 4 billion for the skill development of young peo­ple, she added.

The minister said the Nawaz Sharif led government was inherited a ruined economy and extreme inflation in 2013, but it boosted economic growth to 6 per cent and reduced inflation to 2 per cent.

The PTI came into power in 2018 with the sole purpose to create chaos and an­archy in the country, she regretted.

Marriyum challenged those who de­manded election to compare 10-year performance of Shehbaz Sharif in Pun­jab and that of the PTI’s in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa where the Counter-Terrorism Department was shut down, youth was brainwashed and accountability was completely compromised. She said pol­itics should be pursued on the basis of performance instead of conspiracies.

“Economy cannot be switched on or switched off, she said, adding it took time to improve economic indicators.”

She said the PTI government reversed all the progress made during four years of Nawaz Sharif and now asking us to undo the mess they left during their last four years. “We have made payment of sovereign and multilateral liabilities and bonds,” she said, adding external debts amounting to $15.31 billion and domes­tic loans of Rs 3,513 billion had been paid, she added. “We have the will, expe­rience and intention to put the country on the path of progress,” she remarked.