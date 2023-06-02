Rescue 1122 provided service to 4,169 people in May

SARGODHA - Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Sargodha provided medi­cal assistance to 4,169 people during the month of May. This was stated by District Emergency Of­ficer Mazhar Shah while reviewing the monthly performance of the Res­cue 1122 here on Thurs­day. He said that the aver­age response time in case of an emergency was less than ten minutes. The DEO said that the Rescue 1122 responded to 1,015 road accident emergen­cies, 3,092 medical, 109 of various crimes, 6 of drowned, 1 of building collapse, 425 miscella­neous, 58 emergencies of fire while first aid was also provided to 1,372 people on the spot, he added.