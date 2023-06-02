Friday, June 02, 2023
Rupee gains 8 paisas

June 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee gained 08 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday as it closed at Rs285.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs285.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 290 and Rs 293, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisas to close at Rs 304.67 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs2.04, whereas an increase of Rs2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs354.71 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs352.60. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 77.69 and Rs76.08 respectively.

