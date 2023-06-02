Friday, June 02, 2023
Russia reports multiple drone attacks overnight

Anadolu
2:35 PM | June 02, 2023
Russian officials on Friday reported multiple drone attacks in regions, bordering Ukraine, carried out Thursday night.

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said in a statement on Telegram that "several Ukrainian drones were shot down" near the region's administrative center, the city of Kursk.

Starovoit called on citizens to remain calm and report findings of any suspicious objects, including aerial vehicles.

Separately, the governor of Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, said on Telegram that two long-range unmanned aerial vehicles attacked objects of energy infrastructure.

"There are no casualties, critical damages, or fires," Anokhin noted.

Ukraine’s armed forces have reportedly unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery, according to Moscow.

