Friday, June 02, 2023
SALU students develop Drone Ambulance

STAFF REPORT
June 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Students of the final year, Physics Department of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur have developed a model of a Drone Ambulance, which was displayed at the annual science expo, organized by SALU’s Physics and Electronic Department. According to a release issued here on Thursday, the students namely Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul-Nisa Mirani gave a demonstration of how the air ambulance drone flies and got applause from the visitors of the expo. Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul- Nisa said that the idea behind developing an air ambulance or drone ambulance was using drone technology in the healthcare sector.

 

STAFF REPORT

