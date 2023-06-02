SC fixes Panama papers plea for hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed the petition related to Panama papers for hearing.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would preside over the nine-member bench to hear the related plea on June 9 with the court also issuing notices to attorney general in this regard.

Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq filed a petition for the detailed investigation against 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama list.

It should be noted that a large number of secret documents - Panama papers - were revealed in 2016, disclosing how the world's top rich and powerful people hide their wealth.