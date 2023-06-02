SC wants govt to consult judiciary before legislating on judicial matters

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Thursday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the govern­ment is reviewing the two laws pro­mulgated recently to expand the re­view jurisdiction of cases decided under Article 184 (3) of Constitution.

At the onset of the proceeding, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan apprised the bench that two statutes were enacted by the government and the Supreme Court (SC) has taken them into ac­count. Some of the provisions in the statutes are overlapping. The govern­ment is reviewing both the statutes for reconciliation and harmonization.

An eight-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Wa­heed conducted hearing of the peti­tions against Supreme Court (Prac­tice and Procedure) Bill, 2023.

Senior journalists Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and Sami Ullah Abraham, and the advocates Raja Amer Khan, Malik Amir Abdul­lah and Muhammad Shafay Munir have filed petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to set aside the Act 2023.