SC wants govt to consult judiciary before legislating on judicial matters

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Thursday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the government is reviewing the two laws promulgated recently to expand the review jurisdiction of cases decided under Article 184 (3) of Constitution.
At the onset of the proceeding, AGP Mansoor Usman Awan apprised the bench that two statutes were enacted by the government and the Supreme Court (SC) has taken them into account. Some of the provisions in the statutes are overlapping. The government is reviewing both the statutes for reconciliation and harmonization.
An eight-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed conducted hearing of the petitions against Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023.
Senior journalists Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and Sami Ullah Abraham, and the advocates Raja Amer Khan, Malik Amir Abdullah and Muhammad Shafay Munir have filed petitions under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to set aside the Act 2023.