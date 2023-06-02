Security forces pip two terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces on Friday gunned down two terrorists amid heavy exchange of fire between the army and terrorists in the area of Dosali.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces traced terrorists effectively and sealed all the exits. “They were involved in carrying out terrorist activities against the army,” the ISPR stated.

“Ammunition and weapons have also been recovered from their possession,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said a clearance operation was being carried out in the area to wipe further terrorists.