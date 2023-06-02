Friday, June 02, 2023
Six killed, three injured in house explosion

APP
June 02, 2023
MUZAFFARGSRH    -    At least six people including two women and a minor were killed while anoth­er three persons sustained injuries as result of an explosion at a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thurs­day. Police and rescue resources said that the explosion took place in the junkyard room of the house which caused in death and inju­ries. The deceased were identified as M. Iqbal,(32) M. Bilal(52), Hasee­na Mai (40) Shano (35) and Said­ia Bibi, Sadia Akhtar(3) and a minor Farhan, they informed. They stat­ed that the deceased belonged to a single family adding that Bilal and Iqbal were brothers who were deal­ing in a business of junk adding that after the explosion, five people died on the spot while the minor suc­cumbed to injuries at the hospital.

