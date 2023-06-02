Friday, June 02, 2023
SSGC MD absence irks BHC

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday ex­pressing its displeasure over absence of the Man­aging Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) directed him to appear in next hearing. Jus­tice Kamran Mulakhail was hearing the case filed in connection with the low gas pressure and unknown additional charges added by the company in con­sumers utility bills for the month of March and April. Annoyed by the unsatisfactory response from the gas company, the BHC issued another notice to the MD SSGC for appearing in next hearing. “Despite the court order to eliminate illegal charges in gas bills, the company is reluctant to do so,” Justice Kamran Mulakhail said, urging SSGC to take note of the com­plaints of the people and allot them a serial num­ber. Expressing displeasure over non-compliance of the court order, he said on the next appearance, he would look at each complaint himself. Strict action will be taken if a single meter is removed without informing the house owner within 24 hours, the court ordered. The BHC also directed the SSGC con­sumers not to deposit additional amount of the bill and file a complaint in the complaint cell.

Indonesian Embassy, Lahore Museum to launch photo exhibition

Our Staff Reporter

