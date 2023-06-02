Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners’ problems in jails, says Ejaz

QUETTA - A high-level meeting regarding prison reforms of Balochistan province was held under the chairmanship of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi at the Chief Secretary’s Office on Thursday. Addressing to the meeting, the federal ombudsman said that all stakeholders would pay special attention to the prob­lems of prisoners in jails, especially chil­dren and women. Provision of facilities to prisoners needs to be given full at­tention for immediate implementation so that the prisons of the province can be adapted to modern requirements, he added. He said that vocational training centres should be established in pris­ons to provide training to prisoners so that prisons could be transformed into a training centre instead of a prison. He said that the Home Department, jails and other related institutions should form a committee to look into the issues of the prisoners and visit the prisons from time to time and meet the prison­ers and observe their problems person­ally. They also take note of the problems faced by the prisons and take steps to solve them in consultation with all the stakeholders, he said. Earlier, the In­spector General (IG) Prisons gave a de­tailed briefing to the federal ombuds­man about the steps taken to provide facilities to the prisoners in the jails. In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir, Federal Ombudsman Balochistan Sarwar Brohi, Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Baloch, IG Prisons Shuja Kasi and officials of other related institutions were also present. In ad­dition, the federal ombudsman met the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce in Balochistan. On this occa­sion, Haji Abdullah Achakzai, the Presi­dent of the Chamber of Commerce in­formed the federal ombudsman about the problems faced by the business community, especially the FIA, Cus­toms and the unnecessary harassment of the cargo trucks of the businessmen at the borders of Sindh and Punjab. The federal ombudsman assured to solve the problems faced by the busi­ness community on a priority basis and said that by meeting the heads of the relevant institutions very soon, efforts would be made to solve their problems on a priority basis.Later, the president of the chamber of commerce also presented the shield to the federal ombudsman on behalf of the business community.