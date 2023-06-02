Ten injured as bogie of passenger train derails

FAISALABAD - At least 10 people including five women sustained injuries as a bogie of a passenger train de­railed near Chak Jhumra in the wee hours on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that bogie of Mianwali Ex­press bounded from Lahore to Mianwali derailed near Chak Jh­umra because of faulty rail track near Dogran Wala Phattak.

Consequently,10 passengers including M Zakar son of Zaman Khan, resident of Mianwali, Ta­hira Bibi wife of Zia Ullah, resi­dent of Esa Khail, Rizwana Bibi wife of Habib Khan, resident of Sargodha, Hijab Fatima daugh­ter of Asghar Ali, resident of Chiniot, Salma wife of Abdul Sat­tar, resident of Dunia Pur, Muqa­ram son of Farukh, resident of Okara, Minahil Khan daughter of Asif, resident of Lahore, Zu­haib Khan son of Asif, resident of Lahore, Babar son of Abdul Ghafoor, resident of Sargodha and Nadir Khan son of Noor Gull, resident of Lahore received multiple injuries.

Upon getting information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured passengers.

According to initial reports, the mishap occurred due to the poor conditions of the track af­ter rain while further investiga­tion was underway, spokesman of Railway Police said.

32 DEALERS ARRESTED, FAKE FERTILIZER, PESTICIDES OF RS6M SEIZED

The agriculture department’s task forces during inspections arrested 32 dealers and confis­cated the fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides worth about Rs6 million during the current calendar year.

The task forces also registered 30 cases against the dealers and got 138 samples of fertilizer and pesticides of which 4 samples were declared unfit.

These details were shared by Agriculture Director Chaudhery Abdul Hameed during a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Thursday.

The commissioner directed for seeking services of police in a drive against fake fertilizer and pesticides. She directed for pro­vision of quality inputs to farm­ers besides their counseling to increase per acre production.

She further directed the quar­ters concerned to ensure dis­playing complaint numbers at dealers’ shops, markets (man­dis) and other public places.

YOUNG MAN FOUND DEAD

A body of a youth was recov­ered from a Gogera branch canal in tehsil Jarranwala on Thurs­day. Rescue 1122 said that lo­cals spotted a body in the Barala Branch near Chak No 356-JB.

The team reached the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Hakeemullah (31). The body was handed over to Rodala Road police.

Meanwhile, a woman named Kaneez Bibi of Saeed Colony, Canal Road suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near Quran Academy. She was shifted to Civil Hospital.

THREE OUTLAWS HELD

Faisalabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three outlaws and recovered weapons here. On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the hideout of the outlaws in the area of Baidian and arrested Mustafa, Faisal and Naeem. The police recovered weapons, cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession. A case has been reg­istered against the accused.