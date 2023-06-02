Friday, June 02, 2023
Three robbers arrested in Rangers-police joint operation  

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 02, 2023
KARACHI- Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Orangi Town arrested three of an alleged robbers gang and recovered stolen motorcycles, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession. Arrested were identified as Noman alias Chotta, Zeeshan and Mooda, according to a news release issued here on Thursday. During initial interrogation they confessed their involvement in more than 70 robberies and snatched 150 mobile phones, cash Rs. 0.5 million from citizens and stolen 10 motorcycles. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices. Arrested along with recovered arms, ammunition and stolen motorcycles were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

