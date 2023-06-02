Tourists thronging hilly areas to enjoy pleasant weather

ISLAMABAD-A large number of domestic and foreign tourists are thronging hilly areas to enjoy the pleasant rainy and chilly weather for making their summer vacations memorable and cherish the unexplored beauty of the northern areas.

Talking to APP, Sajjad Ahmad, a resident of G-11 said he along with his family visited Malam Jabba, Swat, Mingora and other areas that were major source of enjoyment and inspiration for them.

The intermittent rain which is being continued in various parts of the country turned the weather ideal for tourists to enjoy the chilly weather as spiked up temperature turned life miserable for people living in mega urban cities facing heat-wave.

Hina Yousuf, a resident of Karachi, visited along with her family Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather.

“AJK is the world’s renowned paradise for tourists. The mesmerizing green valleys, pastures and meadows are a major source of attraction and solace for them as people throng to different sites at large,” she added.

The AJK tourism department has already constituted welcome receptions, helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign tourists.

Shoaib Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, visited the beautiful recreational spot of Daman-e-Koh in the Federal Capital which was a major source of attraction for the visitors including international tourists.

“Eye catching views of Islamabad from Daman-e-Koh make our visit wonderful and enjoyable. The natural and peaceful atmosphere at Margalla Hills made the day a pleasant and entertaining treat,” he added.

He further apprised, “It is a wonderful place to hang out with families where cool breeze is blowing across all the time and natural environment with fresh air filled my lungs with joy.”

An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said the tourists planning their adventures were advised to take precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines amid recreational activities at Murree and adjoining areas.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority had also advised the tourists and visitors to keep themselves updated with weather advisory and outlook of the areas, they were venturing in as inclement across the northern areas could cause landslides, torrential flooding and glacial lake outburst floods.