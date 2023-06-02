Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan

Two army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan
Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Two Pak army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange with ter­rorists in district Kech of Balochistan, said the mil­itary on Thursday.

According to ISPR, a group of terrorists target­ed a security forces post in the Singwan Area of dis­trict Kech in Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran Border. It further said since the troops on the post were already on an alert, they responded gal­lantly with all available weapons. A heavy fire ex­change ensued as the security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully. However, “during the intense fire exchange, two brave soldiers, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq (age 34 years , resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat ullah (age 27 years, resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists”.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023