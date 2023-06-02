Two army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Two Pak army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange with ter­rorists in district Kech of Balochistan, said the mil­itary on Thursday.

According to ISPR, a group of terrorists target­ed a security forces post in the Singwan Area of dis­trict Kech in Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran Border. It further said since the troops on the post were already on an alert, they responded gal­lantly with all available weapons. A heavy fire ex­change ensued as the security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully. However, “during the intense fire exchange, two brave soldiers, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq (age 34 years , resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat ullah (age 27 years, resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists”.