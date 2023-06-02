Two including woman killed for ‘honour’

CHICHAWATNI - Two including a young woman were tortured to death for honour in jurisdiction of Okanwala Bangla police station on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place in suburban village 58/12-L of Chichawatni district Sahiwal where culprits brutally tortured a married woman and her alleged paramour with batons. Both woman and other person were killed on the spot of the dreadful torture. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.