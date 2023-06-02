Two including woman killed for ‘honour’

CHICHAWATNI - Two including a young woman were tor­tured to death for honour in jurisdiction of Okan­wala Bangla police sta­tion on Thursday. The police said that the inci­dent took place in sub­urban village 58/12-L of Chichawatni district Sa­hiwal where culprits bru­tally tortured a married woman and her alleged paramour with batons. Both woman and other person were killed on the spot of the dreadful torture. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.