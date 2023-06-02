Friday, June 02, 2023
Two killed, one injured over old enmity

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Two people were gunned down while another sus­tained bullet injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

A spokesperson for police said that Rana Naeem advo­cate resident Mukhtar Colo­ny of Kamoke had an old en­mity with Adeel Baloch over litigation of a murder case for a long time.

On the day of incident, the accused Adeel Baloch along­with his armed accomplices opened indiscriminate fir­ing on the car in which Rana Naeem, Rana Asif and Khur­ram Shahzad were sitting and were going to Kamoke from Bhalwal Kutchehry af­ter the hearing of the case. As a result, Rana Naeem ad­vocate and Rana Asif died on the spot while Khurram Shahzad got bullets injuries.

Upon receiving the infor­mation of the incident, Bhal­wal police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured person to THQ Hospital Bhal­wal. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took the no­tice of dual murder case and sought a detailed report of the incident from District Police Officer (DPO) Sargod­ha. He ordered the raiding team to arrest the accused of the incident at the earliest.

SIX OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Sargodha police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession here on Thursday. The police said during the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of dif­ferent police stations con­ducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested six outlaws and recovered 85 li­tres of liquor, three pistols— 30-bore from them. The accused were identified as Imanat, Irfan, Zahoor, Mush­taq, Afzal and Imran.

Our Staff Reporter

