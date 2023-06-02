UAE ambassador, Industrial Association delegation call on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with delegation from Islamabad Industrial Association led by its President Mohammad Ahmad on budget 2023-24 proposals at FBR. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from business community. They discussed the current economic situation of the country with the finance minister and informed him about the issues being faced by them particularly related to taxation. The delegation also presented their proposals to address those issues through the upcoming budget 2023-24. They also guaranteed the finance minister of their continuous assistance to the Government for economic development. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the budgetary proposals of the delegation and expressed the resolve of the government in overcoming the issues being faced by the business community to ensure the economic growth of the country. He also assured the business leaders that government will provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people friendly budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals. The delegation included Usman Shaukat, Tariq Siddiq, Malik Sohail Hussain, Mian Akram Farid, Zakria A Zia, Atif Akram Shaikh, Waheed uddin, Shaikh Amir Waheed, Nasir Qureshi, Mian Shaukat Masud and others. Meanwhile, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi conversed about the deep rooted brotherly ties between both countries and discussed the various areas of common interest for further strengthening the trade and economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar acknowledged that UAE has been a great partner of Pakistan in various fields including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade. The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates also reciprocated the interest of the UAE government for expanding investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated and welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and assured of complete support and cooperation by the government.