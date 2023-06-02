Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Uzbekistan ambassador calls on Air Chief

Uzbekistan ambassador calls on Air Chief
Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office here on Thursday.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual inter­est and regional developments. During the meet­ing, Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic pol­icy decisions aimed at modernising Pakistan Air Force through smart acquisition of niche technol­ogies, upgradation of infrastructure and revital­ization of operational & training domains.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023