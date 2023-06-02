Uzbekistan ambassador calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office here on Thursday.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual inter­est and regional developments. During the meet­ing, Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic pol­icy decisions aimed at modernising Pakistan Air Force through smart acquisition of niche technol­ogies, upgradation of infrastructure and revital­ization of operational & training domains.