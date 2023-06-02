Youth ends life after killing workmate

PATTOKI - An employee of optical glass factory committed suicide after killing workmate over minor dispute in tehsil Pattoki of district Kasur on Thursday. The police said that Abdullah, a worker of optical glass factory located in Rasheed Colony at Chunnian-Halla Road exchanged hot words with his colleague identified as Noman. The verbal clash turned violent after which accused Abbdullah gunned down Noman and committed suicide with the same weapon. The Rescue 1122 volunteers shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Pattoki for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.