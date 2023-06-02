Friday, June 02, 2023
Youth ends life after killing workmate

Agencies
June 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

PATTOKI    -    An employee of optical glass factory committed sui­cide after killing work­mate over minor dispute in tehsil Pattoki of district Kasur on Thursday. The police said that Abdul­lah, a worker of opti­cal glass factory located in Rasheed Colony at Chunnian-Halla Road ex­changed hot words with his colleague identified as Noman. The verbal clash turned violent after which accused Abbdul­lah gunned down Noman and committed suicide with the same weapon. The Rescue 1122 volun­teers shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Pattoki for post­mortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Agencies

