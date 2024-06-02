23 gang smashed, 61 outlaws arrested in May

FAISALABAD - The Iqbal Town division police smashed 23 criminal gangs by arresting their 61 members and recovered looted property worth millions of rupees in May. A police spokesperson said here Saturday that police teams recovered looted property worth about Rs 42.3 million from the possession of the accused which included 3 cars, 68 motorcycles, 8 rickshaws, 2 Mazda loaders, 1 bus, 2 trucks, 14 cell phones, 7 buffaloes, 6 cows, 2 calves, 3 goats, 7 solar plates, 8 batteries, 1 air-conditioner, 2 washing machines, 6 refrigerators, 280 kg iron, gold ornaments and Rs 3.3 million in cash. Meanwhile, Iqbal town division police traced 157 cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, dacoity-cum-murder, theft, abduction etc during the month. The police also nabbed 203 proclaimed offenders including 42 of A-category, 281 court absconders and 87 target offenders. They also arrested 126 drug peddlers and recovered 35kg hashish, 3kg bhikhi, 1901 litre liquor. Over 171 other outlaws were also nabbed with 50 Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 7 guns, and 103 pistols while 26 gamblers were also held during the month.

Filling stations fined for short measures

Filling stations on Jaranwala road were fined Rs90,000 for short measures here on Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Noman Afzal Awan along with a team took action and imposed financial penalties on owners. Later, he checked prices of roti by visiting tandoors/hotels in Jaranwala city and took action against price violators. He said that the price of roti is Rs13 and no compromise would be made in this regard. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (City) Eraj Haider Gondal visited tandoors and hotels in D-ground areas and fined tandoor owners Rs 30,000 for overcharging consumers.

Dead meat seized

A team of Punjab Food Authority seized hundreds of kilograms of dead meat from an illegal slaughter-house here on Saturday. According to official sources, the teams headed by Additional Deputy Director Operation and Deputy Director Operation, during an inspection of the slaughter-house, found dead meat and disposed it of. The accused arrested from the site were handed over to police.