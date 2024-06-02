25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering

LAHORE - The district administration, during its ongoing crackdown against hoarding and profiteering, have registered 33 cases and apprehended 25 individuals. During the last 24 hours, 4161 inspections were made, while fines totaling Rs600,000 were imposed on 216 violations. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, assistant commissioners conducted raids at various locations, resulting in the arrest of violators. Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Babar inspected bakeries and shops in the City Tehsil, reviewing the prices of bread. Several shopkeepers were heavily fined for price gouging. Similarly, AC Shalimar Anum Fatima conducted inspections at various bakeries and tandoors in Sutar Mill Bazaar, imposing fines of Rs18,000 on three violations. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir carried out price inspections in the Johar Town area, ensuring that bakeries prominently displayed their price lists. DC Rafia Haider stated that administrative officers were ensuring the sale of bread at official rates in bakeries and are strictly monitoring the prices of roti and naan in tandoors and shops. Citizens can register their complaints at 080002345.

4,147 cases registered over kite-flying ban violation this year

A crackdown on metallic kite strings and kite flyers has been intensified across the province, including Lahore, to protect human lives and targeted police operations are ongoing in major cities. A Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that this year, 4,147 cases had been registered across the province over violation of the ban on kite-flying so far. Legal action was taken against 4,277 people involved in violation of the kite-flying ban, resulting in their arrest. A total of 244,470 kites and 16,878 metallic kite strings were recovered from the accused. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the police forces concerned to continue crackdown on violators of the ban on kite-flying without any discrimination across the province.

He emphasised that people involved in online kite-flying business should be apprehended and brought to justice. He said that those endangering human lives did not deserve any leniency, and targeted operations should be intensified across the province.