‘60,000 women die of breast cancer in country’

MULTAN - About 90,000 cases of breast cancer are reported annually in the country and out of that about 60,000 patients lose their lives, said Known Cancer Specialist Dr Ahmed Masood Ejaz. While addressing a guest speaker in a ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club, Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood stated that there were many forms of cancer however, breast and blood cancer are on the rise in the country. He urged a need to create awareness among the masses. He stressed regular screening as it could help avoid cancer complications. “Instead of health screening, we focus on other affairs of life”, said Dr Ahmed Masood Ejaz. He said that the major causes of cancer are tobacco, metal and some other things and at the international level, about six lac women died of breast cancer. On this occasion, Rotary Club Mid Town President Altaf Shahid, Secretary Hina Babar, Muhammad Muazzim, Ch Shahbaz Chathha, Muhammad Umar, Faheem Sattar, Prof Azam, Kashif Khalil, Amjid Malik and some others were also present.

1 million kids to be given anti polio doses from June 3

About one million kids will be given anti-polio doses during a drive commencing from June 3 in district Multan. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating a kid at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons, he informed that over 4000 teams were introduced to perform the task.

He urged parents to cooperate with the team in the vaccination campaign.

He however also added that action would also be taken against the parents who would refuse to vaccinate their kids.

Teams will be deputed at hospitals, dispensaries, bus stand, railway station and some other crowded places.

A special control room has also been established for information and registration of complaints.