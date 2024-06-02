Sunday, June 02, 2024
Ali Bukhari assumes charge of new DC of Khanewal

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   Muhammad Ali Bukhari took charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner Khanewal on Saturday. He was earlier serving as Additional Secretary, Budget Finance Department, Government of Punjab. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari expressed his determination to use all his abilities to serve the people of Khanewal. He added that my appointment in Khanewal district is an honour. Muhammad Ali Bukhari, after assuming charge, planted trees in Khanewal Public School and College and urged the participants and the people of Khanewal to participate fully in the plantation drive and plant at least two trees from their share.

Our Staff Reporter

