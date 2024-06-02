All 85 GPOs to extend services on Sundays across country

MULTAN - All 85 General Post offices (GPOs) across the country will facilitate the public through one counter on Sundays from June 2. An official source of Pakistan Post told newsmen on Saturday that one counter of all GPOs would be opened from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays to serve the customers. He stated that the facilities of utility bills, domestic and international registered letters, registered parcels, VPP/VNL domestic, insured parcel, Urgent Mail Service (UMS), Express Mail Service (EMS), EMs plus, Money Remittances Service (Ordinar, MOs, UMOs, MFOs) would be extended. He noted that Postal Ordes and Postal Stamps sale would also be continued on Sundays adding that the customs are required to avail the opportunity.

Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced

The three-day 771st Urs of a great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced, here on Saturday. The ceremonies of the Urs began after the bathing of the shrine by caretaker Makhdoom Syed Shah Shams, Aon Raza Shamsi, Zonal Administrator Auqaf. The ceremonies were participated by thousands of devotees who came from across the country. On this occasion, President District Bar Imran Khakwani, and General Secretary Syed Arif and many other notables were also present. Different Islamic Scholars urged citizens to follow the teachings of the saints as these could help maintain and promote peace and brotherhood.