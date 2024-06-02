Bahria Int’l Hospital Orchard concludes Conference on HPB/Liver Transplant and Interventional Gastroenterology

LAHORE - Bahria International Hospital Orchard successfully concluded its National Conference on HPB/Liver Transplant and Interventional Gastroenterology, held on 31st May and 1st June 2024. The event, which took place at the hospital’s state-of-the-art facility, brought together leading experts and healthcare professionals from across Pakistan to share insights and advancements in the field of liver diseases and transplantation.

The conference was graced by esteemed specialists and honorable guests, including Prof. Faisal Hanif, renowned liver transplant surgeon, Prof. Ghias Ul Nabi Tayyab, prominent transplant hepatologist, Prof Anwaar A Khan, Dr. Shazia Asim, Vice President Bahria Town International Hospitals, Vice Admiral (r) Zahid Ilyas, COO Bahria Town, Prof. Muhammad Shehzad, Prof. Muhammad Shahzad Anwar DG PHOTA, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, VC, UHS, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister P&SHD, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister SP Health and Medical Education and Prof Anwaar A Khan. As the only private sector hospital in Punjab offering comprehensive liver transplant services, Bahria International Hospital Orchard is at the forefront of addressing the critical need for specialized liver disease treatment in the region. Malik Riaz Hussain, Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik and Ms Amber Shahzad Malik congratulated Bahria International Hospitals for organizing this conference on liver diseases. He said that such conferences are important and useful in the context of promoting research in medical sciences and serving humanity.

Participants engaged in a series of enlightening sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, covering the latest techniques and best practices in Liver transplant HPB surgery and interventional gastroenterology. The event provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and professional networking, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at improving patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and active participation from the medical community,” said Prof. Faisal Hanif. “The conference has been instrumental in enhancing our collective expertise and reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-notch liver care.” Prof Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab added, “This gathering has highlighted the critical need for more dedicated centers and specialized training in liver diseases. We are hopeful that the knowledge shared here will inspire further advancements in this vital field.” The event was marked by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with doctors from all over Pakistan attending the sessions. Bahria International Hospital Orchard extends its heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, guests, and participants for making this conference a resounding success.

The hospital remains dedicated to its mission of providing exceptional healthcare and looks forward to hosting similar events in the future.