Benazirabad BISC chairman comes under gun attack on exam centre visit

KARACHI - Benazirabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Farooq Hassan came under gun attack during a visit to an examination centre in the Naushahro Feroze district, reported a private TV channel.

His vehicle was also pelted with stones, however, he remained unhurt. Sindh examination centres are infamous for cheating and illegal activities. According to police, the criminals involved in cheating attacked Farooq Hasan’s vehicle when he reached an examination centre in Kalhoro in Naushahro Feroze.

However, the chairman escaped unhurt while his vehicle was damaged. Talking to the media, Farooq Hassan said he went to the centre as he received many complaints about the cheating mafia. He said that to bar him from entering the centre, his vehicle was targeted and luckily he escaped the attack. He claimed that he noticed the mafia persons in the centre and found that teachers were too involved in illegal practices at the examination centre. Farooq Hasan said he has registered a case

Chairman BISE condemnS attack on board officials

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Sikardar Ali Mirjat on Saturday condemn the attack on the Chairman of the education board Shaheed Benazirabad Farooq Hussain and other officials by the cheating mafia involved in copying during examination.

In this regard, he chaired the meeting which was attended by all the employees of the board condemn the incident occurred in BISE Shaheed Benazir Abad. He demanded the Inspector General Sindh Police for immediate arrest of the accused.