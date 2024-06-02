Bill shock coming as NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs3.76 per unit

ISLAMABAD - Masses would face another electric jolt as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs3.76 per unit in power tariff for the next three months.

As the people are already confronting massive electricity bills and long hours loadshedding, the NEPRA has dropped another electric bomb with additional rates of Rs1.90 per unit in June, Rs0.93 per unit in July, and Rs0.93 per unit in August. This tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers. The consumers would pay the increase in power tariff in July, August, and September.

The NEPRA conducted a public hearing on the petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of all distribution companies for authorizing the transfer of Rs 51.86 billion burden to power consumers on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustments for the 3rd quarter (Jan to Mar) of FY 2023-24. Hearing was held as per the Schedule on May 17, 2024, which was attended by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division (MoE, PD), XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, K-Electric and other stakeholders including General public and media.

The NEPRA directed each DISCO to present its case with reasons for the requested quarterly adjustment. Generally all DISCOs attributed reduction in sales as the primary reason for quarterly adjustment. FESCO submitted that the main reason for the quarterly adjustment is reduction in sales which have reduced by 11%, leading to non-recovery of capacity charges and variable O&M. Upon inquiry from the Authority, FESCO also mentioned category wise detail of reduction in sales whereby domestic sales were reduced by 3%, commercial sales by 2% , agriculture by 12% and other categories by 9%. However, Industrial sales increased by 18%. 7. GEPCO also highlighted reduction in sales, whereby domestic and Industrial sales were down by 0.13% and 4.7% respectively. The commercial sales however, showed an upward trend.

IESCO while explaining its request submitted that its industrial sales have also gone down due to various industries; however, domestic sales have increased. LESCO apprised that its overall sales are down by 7.2%, which includes reduction in industrial sales by 15%, and residential sales by 3%. MEPCO while explaining its requests submitted that its Industrial sales of B3 category consumers have reduced by 26%, while sales for Bl, B2 and B4 Industrial Consumers have increased. PESCO also explained that its overall sales have reduced considerably including reduction of 9.1% for domestic consumers, 3.2% for commercial, 17.2% for industrial and 32% for bulk consumers.

QESCO highlighted the issue of reduction in agricultural sales. SEPCO submitted that its domestic and commercial sales have gone down by 14.3% & 20% respectively, due to anti-theft campaign, whereby many consumers have been disconnected. On the other hand, SEPCO’s bulk and Industrial sales have increased by 11.4% and 12.4% respectively, due to new connections and in comparison to last year, when sales were down due to floods. TESCO explained that energy supply in its area is linked with the amount of subsidy provided by the Government. Since the amount of subsidy is a fixed amount, therefore, owing to increase in rates of electricity, the number of hours for which electricity is supplied have reduced, consequently reducing the sales.

No representative of HESCO was initially available to present its case, however, later on a representative of HESCO tried to explain its request, but was unable to do so. The Authority has taken serious notice of this non-representation by HESCO and its lack of preparedness, despite clear directions from the Authority to all X’WDISCOs to attend the hearing and present their case. The Authority has therefore decided to initiate legal proceedings against HESCO, whereby a separate explanation would be served to HESCO in accordance with NEPRA Act and other applicable documents.