China awaits PM Shehbaz’s visit

Beijing - The Chinese Foreign Ministry says Beijing looks forward to the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, considering it as an opportunity to promote greater joint development. At her regular briefing in Beijing, Spokesperson Mao Ning said the visit would boost the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit of China from June Tuesday to Saturday on the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This is his first visit to China after the establishment of the new government this year.