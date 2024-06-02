Citizens applaud China’s role in Pakistan’s satellite missions

ISLAMABAD - The people from countrywide have expressed their gratitude for China’s support in launching Pakistani satellites into space. According to Gwadar Pro, after the successful deployment of back-to-back two space satellites ICUBE-Q and PAKSAT MM-1, they expressed their appreciation for China’s role in Pakistan’s space missions. Expressing their thoughts on social media, a number of Pakistanis view China’s support in their space missions as a significant collaboration that enhances their capabilities and strengthens bilateral ties. They regarded China’s assistance as crucial in initiating and advancing Pakistan’s satellite capabilities, fostering a robust partnership in space exploration. On X (formerly Twitter), a user expressed gratitude and credited the Chinese side. The user quoted as saying from late Chinese leader, Deng Xiaoping.

Another user posted on social media that launching of this satellite would address several issues we currently face in Pakistan, particularly internet outages.

The successful satellite launch received applause not only from overseas Pakistanis but also from those residing in China.

The internet was flooded with congratulatory messages celebrating Pakistan’s flourishing space missions.

The report says, the launch of PAKSAT MM-1, Pakistan’s second communication satellite will bring a multitude of benefits to the country. It will significantly improve internet connectivity across Pakistan, especially in remote areas. The satellite will support tele-education and telemedicine services, allowing people in remote areas to access quality education and healthcare services that were previously unavailable to them. It will also support e-governance and e-commerce, which will help streamline government services and boost economic activities in the country.

The satellite will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country by strengthening its communication infrastructure.

It will help meet the growing demands of the Telecom sector and address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

Therefore, the launch of MM-1 is seen as a testament among the locals to the strong collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and China in the field of space technology. They believe this partnership will continue to benefit both countries in the future.