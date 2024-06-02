Climate Policy Pathways

Sunday, June 02, 2024
Pakistan’s climate governance is undergoing reform to access international climate finance. While institutional restructuring is essential, it must align with Pakistan’s climate journey and economic reforms.

Global climate initiatives from cities like Dubai and Baku offer development avenues for Pakistan. However, engagement requires coordinated efforts beyond the climate ministry. Ministries addressing energy, agriculture, and other sectors must align with climate priorities. Baku’s focus on mitigation and Belém’s emphasis on climate justice resonate with Pakistan’s needs. Integrating climate considerations into various ministries and departments is crucial for effective policy implementation.

Pakistan’s climate policy should prioritize scientific research, provincial collaboration, finance minister-led drives, and integration with sectoral policies. Only through holistic integration can Pakistan navigate its climate challenges and seize global opportunities.

