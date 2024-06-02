CM Maryam approves development project for Lahore's facelift

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given in-principle approval for the Lahore Development Project.

The development plan encompasses constructing water supply and drainage systems, connecting roads and paved streets, installing street lights and maintaining parks.

The chief minister during a special meeting received a detailed briefing on the development plan from Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider.

During the briefing, it was outlined that six zones of Lahore would undergo construction, repair and development in the first phase.

The town to be covered in the first phase include Ravi, Shalimar, Samanabad, Dataganj Bakhsh, Nishtar, Gulberg and Railway area.

A deadline of 10 months has been set for completing the first phase of the project.

The estimated cost for developing, constructing and maintaining six zones in the first phase is approximately Rs74.15 billion.

The second phase, which will commence upon completion of the first phase, will include the zones of Allama Iqbal Town, Wagah Town and Aziz Bhatti Town.

During the meeting, a project management unit was established to oversee the development plan in light of the chief minister's direction.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique and senior officials attended the meeting.