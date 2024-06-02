Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets in Karachi

APP
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has allowed to establish 22 Cattle Markets at different locations in the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 2024 for purchase of sacrificial animals.

According to notification issued here on Saturday, on the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi division, 22 Cattle Markets have been allowed to be established in all 7 districts of the Metropolitan city.

As per notification, three Cattle Mandis in district South, four in Korangi, one each in East and Northern bypass at Taiser Tiwn, three in West, five in Central, three in Keamari and two in Malir districts were allowed to to be established for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

All permit holders agreed to adhere to the SOPs with regard to ensure traffic flow, maintenance of hygienic conditions and proper waste management, safety of animals, staff and visitors and prevention of pollution, noise, odor and other disturbances, notification stated.

Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave

Cattle Markets would be established in Ahsanabad, TMC Sohrab Goth, Muhammad Ground Usmanabad, KDA ground Surjani Town, Bakra Nandi in Gul Muhammad Goth, Sector 4 Orangi, Sunday Bazar North Karachi, Muhammadi ground Liaquatabad, IT ground Shadman Town, Afgan ground FB Area, Ismail Gabol Goth Malir, Gulshan e Haded Chowrangi, Lyari Bakra Piri, Yousuf Goth Baldia Town, Sunday Bachat Bazar near Hyper Star Clifton, Old KTC Depot in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Nursery in Landhi Town and Sunday Bazar near Korangi Road.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1717215323.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024