Commissioner Karachi unveils comprehensive sports development plan

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has announced significant initiatives for the development of sports during a reception held in his honor, organized by the Pakistan Sports Welfare Association and the Karachi Basketball Association with the support of the SOA. The event, which saw the attendance of numerous prominent sports figures, was presided over by the Chief Organizer of Saknan-e-Shehr-e-Quaid, Muhammad Ahmed Khan.In his address, Commissioner Naqvi revealed that the Karachi Commissioner Sports Award would be reintroduced, and the Sports Committee would be reconstituted within this month. He emphasized the importance of promoting sports among the youth and assured full support for sports organizations in this regard. The Commissioner announced plans for a mini sports festival to be held after Eid-ul-Azha, followed by a grand Independence Day sports festival after Muharram. Additionally, he disclosed that inter-university, inter-collegiate, and inter-school competitions would also be organized. He committed to visiting sports grounds next week to identify and resolve issues faced by organizers and stressed that encroachments on sports fields would not be tolerated. The Commissioner also mentioned that the sixth Karachi Commissioner Marathon would be held in an exemplary manner. He urged sports organizations to engage the youth actively in sports activities, promising them comprehensive support for their initiatives. At the event, the Karachi Basketball Association honored DC South Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, Ahmer Pasha, Asif Gulfam, and Saeeda Iftikhar with the Abdul Nasir Memorial Performance Excellence Medals.

SOA awarded Ghulam Muhammad Khan for his services in basketball. Special awards were also presented to Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Khalid Rahmani, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, and Muhammad Ashraf Yahya for their contributions.

The event was attended by various notable personalities including Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kiani, Deputy Commissioner South Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, Dilshad Bukhari, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Zahid Malik, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Abdul Manan Baloch, Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Azmat Ullah Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar, Sana Ali, Mubashira Shafiq, Hira Ismail, and others.