Court suspends 15-day imprisonment sentence of Secretary Federal Cabinet Advisory Committee over seeking apology

Rawalpindi - Civil Judge (Judicial Magistrate) Adil Sarwar Siyal on Saturday has suspended the 15-day imprisonment sentence and fine of Secretary Federal Cabinet Advisory Committee M Omar Malik and ordered his release. The court also ordered him to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 100,000. Earlier, the judge has directed police to arrest the Member Prime Minister Task Force on IT&Telecom M Omar Malik from courtroom for misconduct and misbehave in court. Civil Judge (Judicial Magistrate) Adil Sarwar Siyal was infuriated with defamatory and inappropriate behaviour of Secretary Federal Cabinet Advisory Committee and ordered his arrest. He was sentenced to 15-days imprisonment and Rs 2000 fine.

Following court order, police have released M Omar Malik from temporary lock up. According to details, M Omar Malik, along with his lawyer Asad Junaid, appeared before court for hearing of a case he got registered against a man with Police Station Airport under multiple charges including cheating and disowning bank cheque. During the hearing, Civil Judge Adil Sarwar Siyal ordered Omar Malik to close his upper button of shirt which he refused to do. On this, an exchange of harsh words occured between the judge and the petitioner.

The Judge immediately proceeded against the government officer under section 228 of PPC. The court recorded statement of Court Reader Raja Kamran and Naib Qasid Asim Satti. In their statements, they told judge the petitioner appeared before court along with a witness in a case against Muhammad Tahir. They said the judge remarked that though the case is set for cross examination, therefore the both parties should appear again before court at 9am.

The court was hearing another case when M Omar Malik entered again in courtroom and interacted with the reader in very harsh and rough tune asking him to mark his attendance as he is a government officer and could not wait more. On this, judge asked him to close his upper button of shirt which he refused to do and committed contempt of court. Civil Judge Adil Sarwar Siyal awarded the Secretary Federal Cabinet Advisory Committee M Omar Malik fifteen days imprisonment besides imposing fine of Rs 2000. Police held the government officer from courtroom and shifted him to temporary lockup. Later, the government officer submitted unconditional excuse with court through his lawyer on which the judge suspected his sentence and ordered his release.