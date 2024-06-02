Deadly Sun

Fourteen deaths reported from neighbouring India, owing to heatwave, are an early sign to prepare and avoid any loss of life. This is a climate emergency and must be declared as a health emergency as well. We know we are under the same spell of back to back heatwaves and while the sun cannot be cooled down, enough safety measures have to be in place to protect each and every individual from the heat. India’s ongoing election has made its population more vulnerable, evident also from ten election officers among those who died, but a large population in Pakistan is also compelled to be outdoors in peak heat hours to earn their daily wages.

In Islamabad, a series of fires in the Margalla hills was another spectre of how deadly the heatwave phenomenon is. Another incoming heatwave is predicted alongside rain forecasts for some areas. The state machinery needs to act accordingly. Hospitals must be notified to stay on alert. In areas where heavy rains are expected, respective disaster control units must be on high alert. Damage and loss of life are easily preventable if this unavoidable heat spell is pre-managed.

Being a country with a persistent health sector crisis, a pre-existing problem should not be cited by any department to cover negligence. Heat stroke management does not require overly expensive infrastructure; only the healthcare units must be ready to handle the load and provide quick treatment. It is time for all provincial Chief Ministers to step up, issue directives, and announce personal supervision so that no lives are lost to a heatwave that is already expected.