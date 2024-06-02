Sunday, June 02, 2024
Death toll of May 30 LPG cylinders explosion increases to 9

June 02, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   With the death of two more victims of the May 30 explosion of cylinders in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area the death toll has increased to 9 on Sunday. According to the police and family sources, 35 years old Zulfiqar Usman and 12 years old Azan succumbed to their wounds in a hospital in Karachi. Zulfiqar was a resident of Noushehro Feroze district while the child lived in Pareetabad. As many as 8 deceased persons of the incident are children aged between 4 to 15 years.

