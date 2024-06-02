Sunday, June 02, 2024
Deputy PM, Iran's FM discuss Gaza situation

Deputy PM, Iran's FM discuss Gaza situation
Web Desk
9:24 PM | June 02, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri.

Both the counterparts discussed matters of mutual interest and the dire situation in Gaza.

According to a statement issued by the foreign office, the two sides also discussed the unabated Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support for all initiatives aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza and for humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.

