DRAP declares THIS antibiotic spurious

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an alert regarding a fake antibiotic drug, Furoxime Suspension 100mg/5ml, which is being sold in the market.

The drug was found to be fake and substandard by the Drug Testing Laboratory Rawalpindi and the packaging of the drug bears a fake address in Karachi.

The use of this fake drug can cause serious reactions and harm to patients. The DRAP has directed teams to confiscate the stock of Furoxime Suspension from the market.

The remaining stock should be quarantined immediately, and supplier information should be provided to the Regulatory Field Force (DRAP, Provincial and State Drug Control Administrations) to ensure the removal of these products.

According to DRAP, consumers should stop using this product and shall contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product and report the incident to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan / National Pharmacovigilance Centre