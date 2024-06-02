Fly Jinnah flight ‘makes emergency landing’ at Karachi airport

A flight of Fly Jinnah Airlines on Sunday made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after developing a technical fault.

According to sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad-bound flight 670, carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and 149 other passengers, made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport, soon after taking off.

The flight was cancelled after the emergency landing, while the sources revealed that the same flight made emergency landings several times due to technical faults.

The pilot wisely diverted the plane back to Karachi airport after spotting a technical fault in the flight near Nawabshah. The sources privy to the development said the flight passengers are safe and sound.

Earlier on Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight, PK 839, made an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sources said that the Hajj flight took off at 10pm Saturday from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for Jeddah. But it was diverted to Riyadh for an emergency landing.

Following the emergency landing, passengers were offloaded from the plane and shifted to the lounge at the Riyadh airport.

After inspection, the flight was departed to Jeddah.