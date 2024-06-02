Sunday, June 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Food Authority seals 6 hotels in Peshawar

Our Staff Reporter
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Six hotels in Peshawar were sealed and heavy fines imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a crackdown on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Authority said that the operation was supervised by Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed and the district administration, during which 18 renowned hotels were inspected in the provincial capital.

Numerous health violations were discovered during the inspections, including inadequate hygiene practices, absence of staff medical certificates, use of substandard cooking oil, and the presence of expired meat and other food items.

Prompted by public complaints, the crackdown aimed to ensure compliance with health standards and the provision of safe, quality food. Samples from various hotels were collected for further analysis at the Food Safety Laboratory.

Gwadar set to achieve international recognition as world-class port city, says minister

Director General Wasif Saeed said that the raids were conducted to safeguard public health and ensure the availability of safe food.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1717304316.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024