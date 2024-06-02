Food Authority seals 6 hotels in Peshawar

Peshawar - Six hotels in Peshawar were sealed and heavy fines imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a crackdown on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Authority said that the operation was supervised by Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed and the district administration, during which 18 renowned hotels were inspected in the provincial capital.

Numerous health violations were discovered during the inspections, including inadequate hygiene practices, absence of staff medical certificates, use of substandard cooking oil, and the presence of expired meat and other food items.

Prompted by public complaints, the crackdown aimed to ensure compliance with health standards and the provision of safe, quality food. Samples from various hotels were collected for further analysis at the Food Safety Laboratory.

Director General Wasif Saeed said that the raids were conducted to safeguard public health and ensure the availability of safe food.