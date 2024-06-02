Forest fires fueled by intense heatwave: PDMA

LAHORE/ ABBOTTABAD - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday said forest fires are breaking out across the Punjab province due to severe heatwaves. According to a PDMA spokesperson, Punjab has approximately 144,000 acres of forests. In May alone, 51 forest fire incidents were reported. Specifically, 21 incidents occurred in Rawalpindi and Murree, six in Lahore Kasur, three in Bahawalpur, four in Jhelum and five in Attock. Gujarat, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Chichawatani each reported one incident, while Chakwal saw five incidents. The fires have affected a total area of about 200 acres. According to officials, the authority was supporting the Forest Department and local administrations to deal with fires. High temperatures mean that even a small spark could ignite a forest fire, which was mainly caused by human negligence. The period from May to July is considered the fire season, during which fires spread quickly due to dry trees and wind. The PDMA is fully assisting the relevant authorities in extinguishing the fires, he added. Pakistan has around 4.2 million hectares of forests, and conserving them is a national responsibility for everyone, he added.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the forest unexpectedly in the densely populated area of Shimla Hill Abbottabad on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains unknown. The blaze, which began in the forested area, rapidly spread towards Shimla Hill Park and nearby residential areas, posing a significant threat to both natural resources and human habitation.

Rescue 1122 and fire services, including several fire vehicles and a team of dedicated firefighters, swiftly arrived on the scene to combat the spreading flames. However, the challenging terrain and dense forest cover have complicated firefighting efforts, necessitating the call for additional personnel to assist in the operation. The fire has already ravaged valuable trees and wildlife in the region, causing substantial ecological damage. Despite these obstacles, firefighters have demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, successfully managing to bring the fire under control. The situation is being closely monitored as efforts continue to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to prevent any further outbreaks.