Four alleged robbers killed in shootout, policemen remain unhurt

LAHORE - Four robbers were killed in two alleged police encounters in the provincial capital on Saturday. A police spokesman claimed that the encounters took place in Muslim Town and Kahana police precincts on Saturday. All the four robbers were involved in robbery and murder cases. Police identified the alleged bandits killed in Muslim Town as Abdul Qadir and Prince Kashif. Police said the alleged robbers had killed a professor during a robbery in Iqbal Town a few days ago. The slain professor, Farooq Azam, was scheduled to leave for Hajj the next day. The accused had stolen 6500 Riyals from the professor’s son and escaped. The spokesman claimed that the bandits were killed by their unidentified accomplices while all policemen remained safe in both the shootouts. Two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter in the Kahna area. The suspects were fleeing after stealing a motorcycle and were shot dead by the police.

Promotion of police personnel

On the directives of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the promotion process for police employees meeting merit and seniority criteria continues uninterrupted. A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday to badge police officers promoted from the rank of constable to head constable. SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir pinned the promotion rank badges on the newly promoted officers. The promoted head constables include Junaid-ul-Haq, Umair Kibria, Azeem, Waqas, Naeem, Muhammad Mubashir, Waqas, and Shoaib. The CCPO Lahore congratulated the newly promoted officers on their promotion. He stated that the promotion process across all ranks of Lahore police wings was ongoing based on merit and seniority. He urged the promoted personnel to perform their duties with a spirit of public service. The newly promoted police officers reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the service and protection of citizens.

Rs 1.9m for policemen children

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released over Rs. 1.9 million for treatment of children of police employees suffering from severe diseases. According to details, Inspector Muhammad Afzal of Kasur Police was granted one million rupees for the kidney transplant operation of his son, Uzair Afzal. Constable Amanullah of Sargodha Police received Rs. 250,000 for treatment of his son, Hassan Aman, who is battling blood cancer. Constable Kamran of Lahore Police was granted Rs. 250,000 for treatment of his two-year-old son. Constable Husnain Sharif of Lodhran Police received Rs. 250,000 for heart treatment of his one-year-old son, Musa. Traffic Warden Muhammad Ashraf Hussain was granted Rs. 162,000 for heart surgery of his 1.5-year-old son, Muhammad Hameem. These funds were released by the IGP Punjab after scrutiny and approval by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. The IGP said the police force was a family, and no member or their family would be left alone in the battle against illness, and the department would continue providing all possible support for their best medical treatment.

Sargodha policemen honoured for saving people from mob

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that Sargodha Police acted on the principle of ‘Faith Produces Certainty’ and prevented a tragedy with a timely intervention. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office here in honour of the “heroes of Sargodha Police”, who saved people from a violent mob.

He said from senior command to constable level, every officer and official displayed exceptional courage, bravery and professionalism to ensure protection of valuable human lives. The IGP declared Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman ‘Hero of the Day’ for rescuing a civilian in the Rescue-1122 vehicle despite intense stone-pelting. He mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also praised the performance of Sargodha Police in challenging conditions. He said timely action and steadfastness of Sargodha Police received significant acclaim at national and international level.

The IGP Punjab awarded commendation letters, certificates, and cash prizes to the “heroes of Sargodha incident”, including the RPO, DPO, and others. RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Sargodha Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP Investigation Farhan Aslam, Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman, Sub-Inspector Fahad Bilal, and SHO Anam Sarfaraz were awarded special commendation letters. SP Ziaullah, ASP Abdul Sami Sheikh, Inspectors Bilal Aziz, and Azhar Nadeem were also encouraged with commendation letters. Sub-Inspectors Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Razzaq, ASI Zia-ur-Rehman, and Constables Liaquat Salam, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Abid Hussain were given commendation certificates and cash prizes.

Additional IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters, AIG Discipline, SP Headquarters Lahore, ASP Naulakha, and other officers also appreciated the exemplary efforts of Sargodha Police at the ceremony.