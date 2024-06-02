Gas and Electricity Bills

Sunday, June 02, 2024
June 02, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to a growing skepticism campaign that is becoming increasingly difficult for the public to handle. Residents are disheartened because they struggle to meet basic needs, including gas and electricity, which are essential for every household. However, the costs are so high that many people cannot pay their bills on time, leading to severe financial stress. This situation forces people into a state of anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

I urge the government to help people in this regard, as this issue is pushing individuals to break the law and feel helpless.

IBRAHIM AZEEM,

Awaran.

