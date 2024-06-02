Gaza march: JI's Hafiz Naeem terms US an enemy of humanity

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman says US President Joe Biden is supporting Israel in Gaza war.

Addressing the participants of Gaza march in Karachi on Sunday, the JI emir said that America is a hypocrite and terrorist country.

“The US is an enemy of humanity as it killed innocent people in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Hafiz Naeem.

He added that US only gives statement of ceasefire but doesn’t take any practical step in this regard.

“The US has been exposed now by the social media as millions of people are showing solidarity with Palestine worldwide,” he said.

The JI emir was of the view that Hamas launched an organised attack on Israel and failed its intelligence.

“The OIC only passes ceremonial resolutions over this issue as its members cannot afford annoying the US,” said Hafiz Naeem.