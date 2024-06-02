Home dept to engage qualified students for paid internship in prisons

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has decided to engage qualified students in a paid internship programme for jails across Punjab. Students of psychology, criminology and law will be given paid internship in 44 jails across Punjab. During the internship program, special sessions will be arranged with the inmates to make them a healthy part of society. The special program will provide free legal aid to women, children and the elderly and would pave the way for reduction in their punishment. These views were expressed by Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal during a meeting with IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir in his office here on Saturday. Additional Secretary Home for Prisons Asim Raza was also present in the meeting. The Punjab Home Secretary said that the Punjab government was working on several progressive projects under the Prison Reforms Agenda. The secretary said that best students would be selected from across Punjab for this important purpose of prison reforms. He said that students would be selected for paid internships through advertisement and interview process and the selected students would also be paid a reasonable remuneration for sessions in jails. Noor ul Amin Mengal said that all students would be given an opportunity to serve in the district of their domicile and the deputy commissioners would be heading the jail reforms project in their respective district.